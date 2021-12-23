Technique tip: Add cold water as needed if the soup gets too thick.

In recognition of the triumph of the Haitian Revolution, the resiliency of the Haitian ancestors, and the steadfastness of the Haitian people, soupe joumou is consumed on Jan. 1 by Haitians wherever they are in the world.

Preparation

For the pikliz:

In a large, non-reactive bowl, mix all ingredients until well-combined.

Pack the vegetables into a quart-sized jar and cover with the liquid, pressing down to make sure that all is submerged.

Cover with a lid and refrigerate for at least 3 days before using.

Store in the refrigerator for up to 30 days.

For soup joumou:

Place the pumpkin in a saucepan with 6 cups of cold water. Bring to a boil and cook over medium heat until very fork-tender, about 1 hour. (If you're using pumpkin puree, you can skip steps 1 and 2).

Strain and mash with a potato masher or in a food processor until smooth; refrigerate until ready to use.

Meanwhile, clean the beef neck bones with cold water and pat dry.

Rub the neck bones with the lime pieces and place in a large bowl or large zip-top bag.

Add the scallions, onion, garlic, shallot, chives, green pepper, pikliz, 1 tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper and mix to combine; marinate in the refrigerator for 4 hours.

In a large Dutch oven, warm the olive oil over medium-high heat.

Remove the neck bones from the marinade and shake off any excess marinade.

Sear the beef neck bones until browned, in batches, for 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Return all the meat to the Dutch oven and add the marinade ingredients and 1 cup of cold water.

Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, cover and cook for 40 minutes.

Add the pumpkin puree and 5 to 6 cups of cold water, and mix to combine. The mixture should be as thick as heavy cream.

Return to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 40 minutes.

Add the celery, carrots, leek, cabbage and cloves and cook, stirring occasionally, for 25 minutes.

Add the potatoes, spaghetti and Scotch bonnet and cook until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 35 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.