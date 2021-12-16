Swap option: Swap soy sauce for gluten-free tamari; instead of lettuce wraps, you can serve over rice to make it more substantial. Don't have an air fryer? Cook the chicken on a grill or grill pan.

Technique tip: Don't overcrowd the air-fryer basket and always turn your food halfway.

My husband and I love chicken satay, a popular Southeast Asian dish that's typically grilled on skewers and served with a spicy peanut sauce as an appetizer. Here, I skip the skewers and the grill and air-fried the chicken instead, which is perfect for weeknight dinners. I serve the chicken and sauce wrapped in lettuce leaves and garnished with lime, cilantro and minced shallots. This would also be amazing over jasmine rice or with flatbread.

Preparation

For the chicken:

In a large bowl or zip-top plastic bag, whisk together the coconut milk, curry powder, fish sauce, soy sauce, ginger, salt and shallots. Add the chicken and toss to completely coat. Cover and set aside for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day in the refrigerator (the longer the better).

For the peanut sauce:

In a small bowl, combine the peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, Sriracha and ginger, and mix with a fork until smooth.

Add a little bit of warm water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it reaches a consistency loose enough to drizzle over chicken. Set aside or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

To cook and serve:

Spritz the air fryer basket with oil. Working in batches if needed, add the chicken to the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook at 400 F, until the chicken is cooked through in the center, 8 to 9 minutes, flipping halfway through.

Separate the head of lettuce into leaves. Serve the chicken with the lettuce leaves for wrapping and lime wedges for squeezing. Garnish with the peanut sauce, cilantro and shallots.

Reprinted from "Skinnytaste Air Fryer Dinners." Copyright © 2021 Gina Homolka. Photographs copyright © 2021 Aubrie Pick. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House.