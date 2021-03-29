COOK TIME
55 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8
Ingredients
Chef notes
If you’ve got extra hot cross buns, you can transform them into a delicious dessert by adding a little more milk, eggs, and sugar. This bread pudding is bursting with delicious flavor.
Technique Tip: The more stale the buns are, the more absorbent the bread will be in this bread pudding. Leaving the buns out, uncovered, for a few hours will do the trick!
Swap Option: The brown sugar can be swapped with white granulated sugar.
Preparation
- Preheat the oven to 350 F and place a rack in the center of the oven.
- In an 8- or 9-inch baking pan, smear softened butter or spray with oil on the bottom and the sides.
- Place the cubes of hot cross buns into the pan.
- In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, brown sugar, vanilla and salt until combined. Whisk in the milk and heavy cream until combined.
- Pour the liquid over the cubes of bread in an even layer. Press down cubes of bread as needed to submerge them in the liquid.
- Transfer to the oven and bake until set, 45-55 minutes. Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack to cool slightly before serving.
This can be stored in the refrigerator, covered, for up to three days (though I doubt there will be many leftovers!)
Hot cross buns for Easter breakfastMarch 29, 202103:53
Source: Hot Cross Buns Bread Pudding