Chef notes

If you’ve got extra hot cross buns, you can transform them into a delicious dessert by adding a little more milk, eggs, and sugar. This bread pudding is bursting with delicious flavor.

Technique Tip: The more stale the buns are, the more absorbent the bread will be in this bread pudding. Leaving the buns out, uncovered, for a few hours will do the trick!

Swap Option: The brown sugar can be swapped with white granulated sugar.