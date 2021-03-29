IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup in TODAY exclusive

Hot Cross Buns Pudding

/ Source: Hot Cross Buns Bread Pudding
COOK TIME
55 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Vallery Lomas
Vallery Lomas
COOK TIME
55 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound
  • 3
  • 1/3 cup
  • 1 teaspoon
  • 1/2 teaspoon
  • 1 cup
  • 1 cup

    • Chef notes

    If you’ve got extra hot cross buns, you can transform them into a delicious dessert by adding a little more milk, eggs, and sugar. This bread pudding is bursting with delicious flavor. 

     

    Technique Tip: The more stale the buns are, the more absorbent the bread will be in this bread pudding. Leaving the buns out, uncovered, for a few hours will do the trick!

     

    Swap Option: The brown sugar can be swapped with white granulated sugar.

    Preparation

    1. Preheat the oven to 350 F and place a rack in the center of the oven.
    2. In an 8- or 9-inch baking pan, smear softened butter or spray with oil on the bottom and the sides.
    3. Place the cubes of hot cross buns into the pan. 
    4. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, brown sugar, vanilla and salt until combined. Whisk in the milk and heavy cream until combined.
    5. Pour the liquid over the cubes of bread in an even layer. Press down cubes of bread as needed to submerge them in the liquid. 
    6. Transfer to the oven and bake until set, 45-55 minutes. Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack to cool slightly before serving.

    This can be stored in the refrigerator, covered, for up to three days (though I doubt there will be many leftovers!)

    Hot Cross Buns Pudding

    Hot cross buns for Easter breakfast

    March 29, 202103:53

    Recipe Tags

    DessertsEaster
    Source: Hot Cross Buns Bread Pudding

    More DessertsSee All

    Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

    Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Bolinhas Coconut Cookies

    Martha Stewart's Mile High Salted-Caramel Chocolate Cake

    Dylan's Blueberry Buckle

    Dylan Dreyer's Blueberry Buckle

    Sandra Lee's Summer Sandal Cookies

    Mint Julep Cupcakes

    Mint Julep Cupcakes

    Earth Day Cookies

    Natalie Morales' Sweet and Savory Crepes

    Natalie Morales' Sweet and Savory Crepes

    Mom's Banana Pudding