Swap options: This is delicious as a crab roll as well, easy to buy pre-cooked picked lump crab meat. Use store bought mayo and add chopped tarragon.

Technique tip: Hold the lobster in warm butter until you are ready to make the sandwiches.

There is an ongoing fight amongst New Englanders about warm buttered lobster rolls vs. cold with mayo. This is the best of both worlds in the style of The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport Maine.

Preparation

To cook the lobsters, fill a large pot with water, and bring to a boil. Add two tablespoons of salt and the live lobsters. Cover, and cook for 9 minutes. Drain the lobsters and let cool. When the lobster is cool enough to handle, remove the meat from the tails and claws and very coarsely chop. You should have between 1⅔ and 1¾ cups of meat. Set aside in a medium bowl.

In a food processor or blender, add garlic, egg yolks, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon salt, mustard and tarragon. Process on high until the mixture is bright green. Next, starting with a few drops at a time, add the canola oil to the blender while it is running until all oil is incorporated and mixture is emulsified. season with salt to taste.

Place the arugula in a bowl, and dress with the remaining teaspoon lemon juice, olive oil and a sprinkle of kosher salt.

Fold in 3 tablespoons of the aïoli to the lobster to lightly dress the shellfish. Season with salt and pepper. Store in the refrigerator for up to 6 hours.

To assemble a sandwich: slice and butter the bun and toast in a pan. Spread the tarragon mayo on the bun and pile up the hot buttered lobster on the roll. Top with the arugula and put a toothpick through the bun to hold together.