Hops & Peel

SERVINGS
1
Levi Miller
Maureen Petrosky
Ingredients

Orange Shrub (makes about 3 cups)
  • 4-5 oranges peeled and juiced, reserve peels, strain juice through a fine-mesh strainer
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup Champagne vinegar
    • Drink
  • 4 ounces orange shrub (recipe above)
  • 1 (12-ounce) can nonalcoholic IPA
  • 1 large orange slice, for garnish (optional)

    • Chef notes

    This recipe uses one of my favorite shrubs that’s made with plenty of orange peel. I like to make this with a non-alcoholic IPA-style beer, which is high in hops (hence the name). Perfect for any beer-lover, this refreshing sip is great for tailgating or just kicking back outdoors.

    Preparation

    For the orange shrub:

    1.

    Place the orange peels into a nonreactive bowl with the sugar. Cover this and let sit until the sugar melts into a syrup. Depending on the temperature of your work area, this can take anywhere from one hour to overnight.

    2.

    In another nonreactive container. combine the juice and vinegar.

    3.

    Once your peels and sugar have created a syrup, remove the peels and add the syrup to your juice and vinegar mixture. Stir or shake to combine and store in the refrigerator for up to a month.

    For the drink:

    In a tall glass, add the orange shrub. Top with a chilled can of beer. Add an orange slice, if you like, or enjoy as is.

    Courtesy of "Zero Proof Drinks and More: 100 Recipes for Mocktails and Low-Alcohol Cocktails" by Maureen Petrosky © 2021. Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold.

    Hops & Peel

    Recipe Tags

    EntertainingPartyDrinks

