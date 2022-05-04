Swap option: You can always swap any ingredient to suit dietary needs (1:1 gluten-free flour in place of all-purpose flour, etc.).

Eating this, I'm reminded that good things can come out of hard times. This recipe was inspired by falling in love with my husband again after a difficult period. When our restaurant closed, we were left with a lot of strawberries, pound cake and cream. So, we ate this every night for a couple weeks in the aftermath and reconnected.

Preparation

For the biscuits:

1.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

2.

In the bowl of your food processor, pulse flour, baking powder, salt and butter. Whisk cream and honey together in another bowl. Slowly add the honeyed cream to the flour mixture and pulse a few times until the mix comes together to form a shaggy dough.

3.

Dump contents out onto a floured surfaced and form into a 6- by 10-inch rectangle. Fold the rectangle in half and place in the fridge to rest for at least 30 minutes.

4.

Remove rested dough from the fridge, roll out into another 6- by 10-inch rectangle and fold over on itself. Roll into 6- by 10-inch rectangle a third and final time.

5.

Cut the dough into 8 to 10 squares using a serrated bread knife and arrange on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush the tops of the biscuits with melted butter and a drizzle of honey before baking.

6.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until puffed and golden.

For the berries:

Wash and slice berries in half, put into a bowl, then gently fold in the sugar, lemon juice and salt.

Allow to stand at room temperature at least 30 minutes so the berries can make a nice syrup with their own juices.

For the crème fraîche whipped cream:

Combine crème fraîche, cream, sugar and vanilla, then whip on high, just until soft peaks form.

To assemble:

Assemble individual shortcakes by topping biscuits with strawberries and crème fraîche whipped cream.