Honey Barbecue Oven Short Ribs

COOK TIME
3 hrs
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)
Getty Images
Sunny Anderson
Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup sweet paprika
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 4 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons dry oregano
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 pounds short-ribs (flanken), bone-in, cut into 5- to 6-inch strips
  • 1/2 cup honey

Chef notes

This recipe provides the simplest way to fall-off-the-bone ribs in the oven. I love the meatiness of short ribs; you get more bang for your buck. I also love eating with my hands, so anytime I can do that, it's a bonus.

Swap option: Use your own or store-bought barbecue rub.

Preparation

1.

Heat oven to 275 F degrees.

2.

In a small bowl, combine paprika, onion powder, salt, oregano, garlic powder, cumin, cayenne pepper and a few grinds of black pepper. Rub mixture all over ribs and allow to sit at room temperature for 1 to 2 hours at the most.

3.

Place snugly in an oven dish with the fat side of each rib facing up, cover with aluminum very tightly (don't be afraid to top the dish with another heavy dish to ensure the seal!). Cook in the oven for 2½ hours, at which point the meat should be falling off the bones. Remove from the oven and, using a pair of tongs, flip and move the beef around a bit. Drizzle honey evenly over the top of each rib. Place back in the oven, this time leaving a vent on one corner by peeling back a bit of the aluminum foil. Cook for 30 minutes more and serve.

Recipe Tags

AmericanSouthernComfort FoodEasyEntertainingFourth of JulyEntrées

