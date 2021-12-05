Chef notes

Alright, so I'll admit this isn’t technically real ricotta. In Italian, ricotta means "twice cooked" because it is traditionally made using whey that is leftover from the cheesemaking process. I don’t know about you, but I don’t normally have whey on hand, so this is how I make it at home. This recipe comes together in just 10 minutes (plus, an hour of inactive time), and it's easy and super tasty. While you can use vinegar, I find lemon results in a more tender curd and gives it a wonderful citrus essence.

Special kitchen equipment: 90-grade, pure cotton cheesecloth

Swap option: Use white distilled vinegar instead of lemon juice.