Ingredients
Chef notes
Alright, so I'll admit this isn’t technically real ricotta. In Italian, ricotta means "twice cooked" because it is traditionally made using whey that is leftover from the cheesemaking process. I don’t know about you, but I don’t normally have whey on hand, so this is how I make it at home. This recipe comes together in just 10 minutes (plus, an hour of inactive time), and it's easy and super tasty. While you can use vinegar, I find lemon results in a more tender curd and gives it a wonderful citrus essence.
Special kitchen equipment: 90-grade, pure cotton cheesecloth
Swap option: Use white distilled vinegar instead of lemon juice.
Preparation1.
Line a large colander with 90-grade unbleached, pure cotton cheesecloth.2.
In a large, non-reactive stockpot, warm the milk, cream and salt over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally to avoid a skin forming on the surface.3.
Bring to a gentle simmer and remove from the heat.4.
Add the lemon juice and stir to combine; let sit for 2 minutes, undisturbed.5.
Strain the mixture into the cheesecloth-lined colander.6.
Gather the cheesecloth to make a bundle, secure with twine and let hang over a large bowl for 1 hour.7.
Remove cheese from cloth and taste for seasoning.7.
Refrigerate in an airtight container until ready to use, up to 3 days.