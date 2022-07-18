Ingredients
- 1/4 cup peanut oil
- 1/2 cup popcorn kernels
- salt, to taste
- 1/4 cup salted butter (I use whipped butter), melted
Chef notes
I am obsessed with popcorn — good, old-fashioned movie theater popcorn. We had a friend of the family growing up who we called Grandpa Ben and he made the best homemade popcorn. His secret? Peanut oil! My husband Brian has taken over popcorn-making duties in our house because he makes it so good. It’s my favorite thing to sit on the couch and have a big bowl of buttered popcorn handed to me!
Choose your favorite pot: a large saucepan for a personal amount of popcorn or a regular pot for a shareable amount. This is not so much a recipe but more of a guide. You’ll get the feel for making it the more you do it.
Preparation
Heat your pot over medium-high heat for about a minute. Pour in enough oil to coat the bottom of the pot. Add kernels to cover the bottom on the pot. Give a little shake so the kernels are coated. It’s fun to guess where the first kernel will pop! Once that happens, put the lid on and shake every once in a while as the kernels keep popping. Once the popping slows to just a few pops, carefully pour into a large bowl.
Lightly salt the popcorn, then pour in melted butter and mix. Add more salt to your liking. Enjoy!