Chef notes

During a trip to Brussels to delve into the region’s culinary history, I got to sample my first speculaas outside of a packaged Biscoff cookie. The irony of Biscoff is that it’s from a Belgian-based company, but the Belgians invented speculoos (and not speculaas), which typically only has cinnamon (and not the wonderful spice assortment below). Either way, they were delectable and really made me appreciate the attention to detail that goes into high-quality baking.

Technique tip: Really allow your butter, sugar and spices to get nice and fluffy before adding the flour and cornstarch. If your dough ball gets a bit dry in the mixer, feel free to splash more water on it. You can also wet your hands when you remove the dough from the mixer to make the dough easier to work with.

Swap option: Feel free to experiment by swapping the fancy Belgian sugar with dark brown, but I can guarantee that it won't taste the same. You can also play around with the spices and their amounts. Many traditional recipes incorporate ground anise seeds, but I opted for fennel since it's a bit less pungent.