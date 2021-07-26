Chef notes

I loved it when my aunt would make hiyashi chuka for lunch when I would visit my family in Tokyo in the summer. Whenever I make it at home, I'm instantly transported back. The salty, vinegary dressing is so refreshing on hot and humid days and is a great way to use ramen noodles in a new way.

Technique tip: For a really uniform vegetables, use a mandolin first to make even sheets of vegetables before using your knife to julienne.

Swap option: Use any vegetables that you like, swap in extra firm tofu or imitation crab for the ham — this recipe is endlessly variable, and I encourage you to use what you like! If you don't have access to yuzu juice, you can use a lemon juice or simply buy bottled ponzu.

Special equipment: Mandolin (recommended but not necessary).