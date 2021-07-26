Ingredients
Chef notes
I loved it when my aunt would make hiyashi chuka for lunch when I would visit my family in Tokyo in the summer. Whenever I make it at home, I'm instantly transported back. The salty, vinegary dressing is so refreshing on hot and humid days and is a great way to use ramen noodles in a new way.
Technique tip: For a really uniform vegetables, use a mandolin first to make even sheets of vegetables before using your knife to julienne.
Swap option: Use any vegetables that you like, swap in extra firm tofu or imitation crab for the ham — this recipe is endlessly variable, and I encourage you to use what you like! If you don't have access to yuzu juice, you can use a lemon juice or simply buy bottled ponzu.
Special equipment: Mandolin (recommended but not necessary).
Preparation
For the hiyashi chuka:
Cook noodles according to package instructions and then rinse under cold water until chilled. Toss with toasted sesame oil and set aside.
For the toppings:1.
Cook egg crepe by pouring a very thin layer of scrambled eggs onto a well-seasoned pan over low heat. It's done when it pulls away from the sides and no longer looks wet on top. Once cool, roll and cut into thin strips.2.
To prepare your vegetables, rehydrate wakame seaweed, cut cherry tomatoes in half, cut cucumbers into about 3-inch matchstick strips and quarter radishes.3.
Slice the ham into thin strips.
For the ponzu dressing:
In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients.
To serve:
Plate hiyashi chuka in individual shallow bowls with noodles on the bottom and then all your toppings, including imitation crab and sprouts, arranged in a colorful wheel on top. Pour about a 1/4 cup of your ponzu dressing over everything and finish with pickled ginger and sesame seeds. Stir it up and enjoy!