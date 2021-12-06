This recipe was created by Whiskey and Rosemary for Hidden Valley Ranch.

Preparation

1.

Add rosemary, maple syrup and heavy whipping cream into a cocktail shaker.

2.

Muddle for 7 seconds.

3.

Add all other ingredients.

4.

Dry shake (without ice) for 15 seconds.

5.

Add 2-3 ice cubes to the shaker and shake vigorously for 15 more seconds, until the ice is dissolved.

6.

Add ice to a stemmed glass.

7.

Double strain the cocktail into stemmed glass.

8.

Garnish with a rosemary sprig, a pinch of cinnamon and Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning.