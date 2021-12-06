IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hidden Valley RanchNog

Hidden Valley Ranchnog
Courtesy Hidden Valley
Whiskey and Rosemary
Hidden Valley
Ingredients

  • ounces mezcal
  • ounces 100% maple syrup (Grade A)
  • 1/4 ounces freshly pressed ginger juice
  • 1 ounce heavy whipping cream
  • 1 large pasteurized egg white
  • 1/4 teaspoons Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning Salad Dressing Mix
  • 2 sprigs rosemary
  • 6 dashes cinnamon
  • 4 dashes nutmeg

    • Chef notes

    This recipe was created by Whiskey and Rosemary for Hidden Valley Ranch.

    Preparation

    1.

    Add rosemary, maple syrup and heavy whipping cream into a cocktail shaker.

    2.

    Muddle for 7 seconds.

    3.

    Add all other ingredients.

    4.

    Dry shake (without ice) for 15 seconds.

    5.

    Add 2-3 ice cubes to the shaker and shake vigorously for 15 more seconds, until the ice is dissolved.

    6.

    Add ice to a stemmed glass.

    7.

    Double strain the cocktail into stemmed glass.

    8.

    Garnish with a rosemary sprig, a pinch of cinnamon and Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning.

    

    Recipe Tags

    ChristmasEntertainingPartyDrinks

