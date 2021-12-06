Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe was created by Whiskey and Rosemary for Hidden Valley Ranch.
Preparation1.
Add rosemary, maple syrup and heavy whipping cream into a cocktail shaker.2.
Muddle for 7 seconds.3.
Add all other ingredients.4.
Dry shake (without ice) for 15 seconds.5.
Add 2-3 ice cubes to the shaker and shake vigorously for 15 more seconds, until the ice is dissolved.6.
Add ice to a stemmed glass.7.
Double strain the cocktail into stemmed glass.8.
Garnish with a rosemary sprig, a pinch of cinnamon and Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning.