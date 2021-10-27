Ingredients
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it is a fun and festive autumnal dessert that is low sugar but still full of bold flavors that hit the spot when you're craving something sweet.
Technique tip: Toast spices in a saucepan over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes to release their natural oils and intensify their flavor.
Swap option: Swap out pumpkin puree for squash puree or maple syrup for honey.
Special equipment: Stand mixer or hand mixer.
Preparation1.
Whip heavy cream in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or a hand mixer until medium-stiff peaks form. Whip in 1 tablespoon maple syrup. Fold whipped cream into Greek yogurt mixture and set aside.2.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the remaining maple syrup, pumpkin puree, 1 pinch kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon.3.
In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine dates, coconut flakes and pumpkin seeds. Cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 3 to 5 minutes. Season with kosher salt, remaining 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon and freshly grated nutmeg.4.
Assemble the parfaits in glasses alternating layers of pumpkin mixture and whipped cream, top with the date mixture and a drizzle of maple syrup.