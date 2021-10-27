Chef notes

I love this recipe because it is a fun and festive autumnal dessert that is low sugar but still full of bold flavors that hit the spot when you're craving something sweet.

Technique tip: Toast spices in a saucepan over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes to release their natural oils and intensify their flavor.

Swap option: Swap out pumpkin puree for squash puree or maple syrup for honey.

Special equipment: Stand mixer or hand mixer.