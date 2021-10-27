IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Healthy Pumpkin Parfait

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Elena Besser
Elena Besser
Ingredients

  • 1 pint heavy whipping cream
  • 4 tablespoons maple syrup, divided, plus more for drizzling
  • 32 ounces full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
  • kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
  • 1 cup pitted dates, chopped
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 1/3 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh nutmeg

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it is a fun and festive autumnal dessert that is low sugar but still full of bold flavors that hit the spot when you're craving something sweet.

    Technique tip: Toast spices in a saucepan over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes to release their natural oils and intensify their flavor.

    Swap option: Swap out pumpkin puree for squash puree or maple syrup for honey.

    Special equipment: Stand mixer or hand mixer.

    Preparation

    1.

    Whip heavy cream in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or a hand mixer until medium-stiff peaks form. Whip in 1 tablespoon maple syrup. Fold whipped cream into Greek yogurt mixture and set aside.

    2.

    In a separate bowl, whisk together the remaining maple syrup, pumpkin puree, 1 pinch kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

    3.

    In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine dates, coconut flakes and pumpkin seeds. Cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 3 to 5 minutes. Season with kosher salt, remaining 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon and freshly grated nutmeg.

    4.

    Assemble the parfaits in glasses alternating layers of pumpkin mixture and whipped cream, top with the date mixture and a drizzle of maple syrup.

    Healthy Pumpkin Parfait

