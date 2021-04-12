Technique tip: Don't worry if the chicken isn't completely cooked after the initial browning. Simmering with the pasta and beans will fully cook the pieces. Don't forget to bring the 3 cups of water to a boil. Adding boiling, rather than room-temperature, water to the pot shaves a few minutes off the cooking time.

Harissa-spiced pasta and chicken with green beans reflects the cooking and flavors of North Africa with the punch of harissa married to Italian influence with the pasta shells.

Preparation

1.

Remove the skin and bones from the chicken thighs and discard; shred the chicken; you should have 1¼-1½ cups of meat.

2.

In a large bowl, toss together the shredded chicken, 1 tablespoon harissa and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

3.

In a Dutch oven over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering; add the onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and 2 teaspoons harissa and cook, stirring, until it begins to darken and stick to the bottom of the pot, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and allspice and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

4.

Add the pasta and green beans, 3 cups boiling water and 2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente.

5.

Off the heat, stir in the cooked chicken and mint; let stand until the chicken is heated through, about 5 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper.