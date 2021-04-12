Ingredients
Chef notes
Harissa-spiced pasta and chicken with green beans reflects the cooking and flavors of North Africa with the punch of harissa married to Italian influence with the pasta shells.
Technique tip: Don't worry if the chicken isn't completely cooked after the initial browning. Simmering with the pasta and beans will fully cook the pieces. Don't forget to bring the 3 cups of water to a boil. Adding boiling, rather than room-temperature, water to the pot shaves a few minutes off the cooking time.
Remove the skin and bones from the chicken thighs and discard; shred the chicken; you should have 1¼-1½ cups of meat.2.
In a large bowl, toss together the shredded chicken, 1 tablespoon harissa and 1/2 teaspoon salt.3.
In a Dutch oven over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering; add the onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and 2 teaspoons harissa and cook, stirring, until it begins to darken and stick to the bottom of the pot, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and allspice and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.4.
Add the pasta and green beans, 3 cups boiling water and 2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente.5.
Off the heat, stir in the cooked chicken and mint; let stand until the chicken is heated through, about 5 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper.