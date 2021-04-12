IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup in TODAY exclusive

Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken with Green Beans

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
35 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
CB Creatives INC.
Chris Kimball
COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
35 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 2 large leftover chicken thighs (recipe linked above)
  • 1-2 tablespoons harissa paste, divided
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
  • 1/3 cup tomato paste
  • 4 medium cloves garlic, minced
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 pound medium pasta shells
  • 8 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 cups boiling water
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh mint or flat-leaf parsley

    • Chef notes

    Harissa-spiced pasta and chicken with green beans reflects the cooking and flavors of North Africa with the punch of harissa married to Italian influence with the pasta shells.

    Technique tip: Don't worry if the chicken isn't completely cooked after the initial browning. Simmering with the pasta and beans will fully cook the pieces. Don't forget to bring the 3 cups of water to a boil. Adding boiling, rather than room-temperature, water to the pot shaves a few minutes off the cooking time.

    Preparation

    1.

    Remove the skin and bones from the chicken thighs and discard; shred the chicken; you should have 1¼-1½ cups of meat.

    2.

    In a large bowl, toss together the shredded chicken, 1 tablespoon harissa and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

    3.

    In a Dutch oven over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering; add the onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and 2 teaspoons harissa and cook, stirring, until it begins to darken and stick to the bottom of the pot, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and allspice and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

    4.

    Add the pasta and green beans, 3 cups boiling water and 2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente.

    5.

    Off the heat, stir in the cooked chicken and mint; let stand until the chicken is heated through, about 5 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

    Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken with Green Beans

    Chris Kimball makes Sicilian chicken and harissa-spiced pasta for Make-Ahead Monday

    April 12, 202104:05

    Recipe Tags

    DinnerEntertainingComfort FoodEasyQuickEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Springtime Pasta Bake

    Guoba with Shrimp Sauce

    Spicy Miso Ramen

    Pepper Teigen's stir-fried spaghetti

    Stir-Fried Spaghetti with Thai Chili Jam and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

    Lidia Bastianich's Chicken Scaloppini

    Joy Bauer's Sheet-Pan Pineapple Chicken

    Veggie Quiche with Hash-Brown Crust

    Slow-Braised Brisket and Onions

    Joy Bauer's Slow-Cooker Salsa Verde Chicken Chili

    Joy Bauer's Slow-Cooker Salsa Verde Chicken Chili

    Giada De Laurentiis' Baked Penne with Roasted Vegetables

    Giada De Laurentiis' Baked Penne with Roasted Vegetables