Haemul Pajeon (Seafood Scallion Pancake)

Courtesy Caroline Choe
Caroline Choe
Ingredients

  • 1 cup cold water
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon doenjang (fermented soybean paste)
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 8-10 scallion greens, cut into 5-inch pieces
  • 6 ounces fresh seafood of choice, cleaned (shrimp, mussels, clams, squid, etc.)
  • cooking oil, for frying
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    Celebrate Chuseok with seafood jeon. There are many jeon recipes, but this is one of my favorites. Enjoy it with the dipping sauce.

    Preparation

    1.

    Combine the water, egg, flour, cornstarch, soybean paste, sesame oil, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and scallions in a mixing bowl. Whisk together well, just until the batter runs smooth with no lumps.

    2.

    Add in the seafood and mix well into the batter.

    3.

    Set a non-stick frying pan over medium heat, coating the bottom of the pan with about 1/4 cup of cooking oil. Let the oil heat for about 1 minute or wait until the oil is shimmering to begin frying.

    4.

    Once the oil is heated, carefully ladle in the batter (being wary of possible backsplash).

    5.

    Allow the pancake to cook on both sides for about 5 to 7 minutes each, or until both sides are crispy and the seafood is cooked.

    6.

    Turn off the heat and transfer the pancake to a plate. Season the top with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cut into sections and serve hot.

