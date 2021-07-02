SERVINGS
1
Ingredients
Chef notes
This bubbly, ginger-laden sip hails from Hong Kong. Popular among expats, it's perfect for poolside or an afternoon in the sun.
Swap option: The recipe calls for lime cordial, but you can use fresh lime juice, too.
Preparation
In a tall glass half-filled with ice cubes, combine bitters and lime cordial.
Top with ginger ale and ginger beer. Stir.
Courtesy of Zero Proof Drinks and More: 100 Recipes for Mocktails and Low-Alcohol Cocktails by Maureen Petrosky © 2021 www.robertrose.ca Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold.