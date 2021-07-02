IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Looking for the perfect swimsuit? Here are 14 expert-recommended picks for every body type

Gunner Cocktail

SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Maureen Petrosky
Maureen Petrosky
Ingredients

  • ice cubes
  • 2-3 dashes Angostura bitters
  • 1 dash lime cordial, such as Rose's Lime Juice
  • 1/2 cup ginger ale
  • 1/2 cup ginger beer

    • Chef notes

    This bubbly, ginger-laden sip hails from Hong Kong. Popular among expats, it's perfect for poolside or an afternoon in the sun.

    Swap option: The recipe calls for lime cordial, but you can use fresh lime juice, too.

    Preparation

    In a tall glass half-filled with ice cubes, combine bitters and lime cordial.

    Top with ginger ale and ginger beer. Stir.

    Courtesy of Zero Proof Drinks and More: 100 Recipes for Mocktails and Low-Alcohol Cocktails by Maureen Petrosky © 2021 www.robertrose.ca Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold.

