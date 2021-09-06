Technique tip: Wrap the top of the baking dish with plastic wrap then foil for a perfectly cooked lasagna. The ricotta mix is perfect for ravioli filling as well.

I love lasagna — and this version is great because all the delicious grilled veggies take the place off noodles, which cuts down on carbs and makes it healthier. But don't worry — the creamy ricotta cheese and melty mozzarella keep it comforting and flavorful.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 325 F.

2.

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the ricotta, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, egg, chopped parsley, 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella, kosher salt and ground black pepper. Mix to combine and reserve for assembling the lasagna.

3.

Evenly coat the bottom of an 8- by 8-inch baking dish with 1 cup of the marinara sauce. Lay the grilled veggies on top of the marinara so they are slightly overlapping each other to cover the entire bottom of the pan.

4.

Evenly dollop 1/2 of the ricotta mixture to cover the veggies (when you press the next layer of veggies down, it will evenly spread the ricotta, so you don't have to force it with a spatula). After the ricotta, evenly pour 1 cup of marinara to cover the ricotta and begin layering the grilled veggies. Repeat the process with the ricotta and veggies so that you have 3 layers of veggies and 2 layers of ricotta total. Top the last layer of grilled veggies with the final cup of marinara and sprinkle on the remaining shredded mozzarella and grated Parmesan.

5.

Cover the top of the lasagna with plastic wrap, then cover the plastic wrap with aluminum foil so that none of the plastic is exposed. Place the lasagna on a baking tray (to capture any juices that might boil over) and place the tray in the middle rack of your oven. Bake for approximately 1½ hours or until the internal temperature reaches 155 F.

6.

Remove the lasagna from the oven and allow it to rest for about 10 minutes, then scoop and serve with additional marinara and grated Parmesan, if desired.