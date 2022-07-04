Swap option: You can use chuck steak (also known as chuck-eye) instead of rib-eye.

A rib-eye is great for grilling because you don't have to do anything to it to make it taste good. You just need to know how to grill.

Preparation

For Jack's Old South Hickory Rub:

In a bowl, add all ingredients and mix until well-combined. Set aside.

For the steak:

1.

Preheat all grates of a well-oiled charcoal or gas grill to high heat, about 400 F.

2.

Season the steaks with rub on both sides and work it in with your hands. Using your hands or a brush, evenly — but lightly — coat the steaks with olive oil.

3.

Place the steaks on the grate, decrease the heat to medium, close the lid and do not move the steaks until they are well-marked and have a light char. Flip them, close the lid and continue to cook with the lid down to desired doneness, about 5 minutes per side for rare, about 6 minutes per side for medium rare, about 7 minutes per side for medium, and 9 to 10 minutes per side for medium-well to well-done.

4.

Transfer the steaks to a platter and cover with aluminum foil. Let rest for 10 minutes.

For the sauce:

Collect 1/4 cup of the pan drippings from the platter. Combine the juices with all of the sauce ingredients in a small saucepan. Over medium heat, whisk continuously to combine. Let the sauce just come to a boil, then remove the pan from the heat and set it aside.

To serve:

Use a sharp knife to cut the meat across the grain in thick diagonal slices. Pour the sauce over the slices, if you like, or serve it on the side for dipping.