Ingredients
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons chile powder
- 2 tablespoons mustard powder
- 2 tablespoons onion powder
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons coarsely ground pepper
- 4 (16-ounce, 1½- to 1¾-inch-thick) rib-eye steaks, cut "cowboy style"
- 2 tablespoons Jack's Old South Hickory Rub (recipe above)
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
Chef notes
A rib-eye is great for grilling because you don't have to do anything to it to make it taste good. You just need to know how to grill.
Swap option: You can use chuck steak (also known as chuck-eye) instead of rib-eye.
Preparation
For Jack's Old South Hickory Rub:
In a bowl, add all ingredients and mix until well-combined. Set aside.
For the steak:1.
Preheat all grates of a well-oiled charcoal or gas grill to high heat, about 400 F.2.
Season the steaks with rub on both sides and work it in with your hands. Using your hands or a brush, evenly — but lightly — coat the steaks with olive oil.3.
Place the steaks on the grate, decrease the heat to medium, close the lid and do not move the steaks until they are well-marked and have a light char. Flip them, close the lid and continue to cook with the lid down to desired doneness, about 5 minutes per side for rare, about 6 minutes per side for medium rare, about 7 minutes per side for medium, and 9 to 10 minutes per side for medium-well to well-done.4.
Transfer the steaks to a platter and cover with aluminum foil. Let rest for 10 minutes.
For the sauce:
Collect 1/4 cup of the pan drippings from the platter. Combine the juices with all of the sauce ingredients in a small saucepan. Over medium heat, whisk continuously to combine. Let the sauce just come to a boil, then remove the pan from the heat and set it aside.
To serve:
Use a sharp knife to cut the meat across the grain in thick diagonal slices. Pour the sauce over the slices, if you like, or serve it on the side for dipping.