Grilled PB & Fruit

This scrumptious sandwich is comprised of layers of toasty, golden bread, drippy peanut butter, and naturally sweet fruit of your choosing. Whether you opt for a creamy banana or bright and juicy grapes or berries, you’re in for a palate-pleasing adventure.

Preparation

Spread 1 tablespoon of peanut butter on each slice of bread. Top 1 slice with preferred fruit and place second slice of bread on top (peanut butter facing down). Liberally mist both sides of sandwich with oil spray.Warm a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add sandwich and cook each side for about 1 minute, until bread is nicely browned on both sides (check with a spatula to make sure it’s not burning). Slice and enjoy!