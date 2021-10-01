IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grilled PB & Fruit

COOK TIME
3 mins
PREP TIME
1 min
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(4)
Close up of a sandwich
Joy Bauer
Joy Bauer
Ingredients

peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 2 slices whole-grain bread
  • Sliced fruit of choice (½ banana, 10 grapes, 5 strawberries, or 20 blueberries)

    • Chef notes

    This scrumptious sandwich is comprised of layers of toasty, golden bread, drippy peanut butter, and naturally sweet fruit of your choosing. Whether you opt for a creamy banana or bright and juicy grapes or berries, you’re in for a palate-pleasing adventure.

    Preparation

    Spread 1 tablespoon of peanut butter on each slice of bread. Top 1 slice with preferred fruit and place second slice of bread on top (peanut butter facing down). Liberally mist both sides of sandwich with oil spray.Warm a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add sandwich and cook each side for about 1 minute, until bread is nicely browned on both sides (check with a spatula to make sure it’s not burning). Slice and enjoy!

    Grilled PB & Fruit

    Recipe Tags

    American3rd Hour of TODAYLunchSandwiches

