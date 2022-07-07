SERVINGS
6-8
Ingredients
- 6-8 ears corn
- 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 cup crumbled cojita cheese
- 2 limes, zested and juiced
- 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup sour cream (optional)
- Tajín, to garnish (optional)
Chef notes
Fiesta time! Bring a little bit of pop to your desk lunch with this corn salad and your coworker's mouths will be watering. Don't have a grill or grill pan? Place corn under the broiler — just make sure to watch it.
Use this salad on my Mexican Hot Dogs.
Preparation
Preheat grill to medium-high heat and grill each ear of corn "dry," until slightly fragrant and blackened. Remove kernels from the cob and place in a large bowl. Make sure to scrape the sides of the cob to release the "milk."
Toss together corn, cilantro, onion and cheese. Dress the salad with lime juice, salt and olive oil. Add sour cream and/or Tajin if desired.