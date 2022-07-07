IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grilled Mexican Street Corn Salad

Ashton Keefe
Ingredients

  • 6-8 ears corn
  • 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 cup crumbled cojita cheese
  • 2 limes, zested and juiced
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup sour cream (optional)
  • Tajín, to garnish (optional)

Chef notes

Fiesta time! Bring a little bit of pop to your desk lunch with this corn salad and your coworker's mouths will be watering. Don't have a grill or grill pan? Place corn under the broiler — just make sure to watch it.

Use this salad on my Mexican Hot Dogs.

Preparation

Preheat grill to medium-high heat and grill each ear of corn "dry," until slightly fragrant and blackened. Remove kernels from the cob and place in a large bowl. Make sure to scrape the sides of the cob to release the "milk."

Toss together corn, cilantro, onion and cheese. Dress the salad with lime juice, salt and olive oil. Add sour cream and/or Tajin if desired.

Recipe Tags

MexicanEntertainingGrillingPicnicSaladsSide dishes

