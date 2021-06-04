Ingredients
Chef notes
These tasty turkey burgers get their great flavor from salty anchovy, bright scallions and lots of fresh herbs.
Technique tip: The patties can be refrigerated for up to 3 hours before grilling.
Preparation1.
In a bowl, using a fork, gently stir the turkey with the basil, scallions, parsley, anchovy, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and the 1/3 cup of mayonnaise.2.
Using 2 lids from 1-quart takeout containers, press one fourth of the turkey mixture into 4 perfect patties. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to form the remaining patties.3.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan.4.
Season the patties lightly with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer the burgers to the buns, top with mayonnaise, onion and greens and serve.