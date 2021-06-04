IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Green Goddess Turkey Burgers

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Nicole Franzen for FOOD & WINE
Justin Chapple
Ingredients

  • pounds ground turkey
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped basil
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped scallions
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon minced anchovy
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 4 hamburger buns, split and toasted
  • mayonnaise, sliced red onion and baby greens, for serving

    • Chef notes

    These tasty turkey burgers get their great flavor from salty anchovy, bright scallions and lots of fresh herbs.

    Technique tip: The patties can be refrigerated for up to 3 hours before grilling.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a bowl, using a fork, gently stir the turkey with the basil, scallions, parsley, anchovy, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and the 1/3 cup of mayonnaise.

    2.

    Using 2 lids from 1-quart takeout containers, press one fourth of the turkey mixture into 4 perfect patties. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to form the remaining patties.

    3.

    Light a grill or preheat a grill pan.

    4.

    Season the patties lightly with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer the burgers to the buns, top with mayonnaise, onion and greens and serve.

