Chef notes

This is my go-to party dish! Filled with delicious herbs, it is so bright, fresh and tangy. You can serve it with crudité or chips, but this dip is so versatile and can also be spread on a sandwich or thinned out for a salad dressing.

Technique tip: Emulsifying the egg yolks in makes it super creamy.

Swap option: You can swap sour cream for Greek Yogurt.