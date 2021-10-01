COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6
Ingredients
Chef notes
This is my go-to party dish! Filled with delicious herbs, it is so bright, fresh and tangy. You can serve it with crudité or chips, but this dip is so versatile and can also be spread on a sandwich or thinned out for a salad dressing.
Technique tip: Emulsifying the egg yolks in makes it super creamy.
Swap option: You can swap sour cream for Greek Yogurt.
Preparation1.
In a blender, combine the egg yolks, oil, salt, lemon juice and vinegar. Blend on high.2.
Add the parsley, spinach, tarragon, chives and garlic and blend until smooth, about two minutes.3.
Pour into a bowl and fold in the Greek yogurt.4.
Serve with your favorite crudité or chips.