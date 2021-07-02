IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grapes No Wrath

Courtesy Maureen Petrosky
Maureen Petrosky
Ingredients

Lemon-Lime Shrub (makes about 1½ cups)
  • 3 lemons
  • 6 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 6 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice, strained
    • Grapes No Wrath
  • cups green grapes, frozen, divided
  • cups red grapes, frozen, divided
  • 3 cups sparkling white grape juice
  • 2 cups club soda
  • 1 cup Lemon-Lime Shrub (recipe above)

    • Chef notes

    Frozen grapes make a pretty, simple and delicious alternative to ice cubes because they keep drinks cool without watering them down. Not only do frozen grapes keep this sparkling grape and citrusy sipper cold, they're also a nice treat to snack on.

    Preparation

    For the Lemon-Lime Shrub:

    1.

    Using a vegetable peeler, peel lemons.

    2.

    Place the strips of lemon peel in a nonreactive bowl. Add sugar and stir, pressing on the peel with your spoon to help release the flavor. Cover and let stand until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture has turned into a syrup. This can take anywhere from 1 hour to overnight, depending on the temperature of your kitchen.

    3.

    Juice the lemons with a juicer or by hand. You want 1¼ to 1½ cups juice. (It will depend on the size and juiciness of the lemons.) Using a fine-mesh sieve, strain the lemon juice into a bowl. Add vinegar and lime juice.

    4.

    Once the sugar mixture is ready, discard the peels and pour the syrup into a jar with a tight-fitting lid, such as a Mason jar. Add the juice-and-vinegar mixture. Stir or shake to combine.

    5.

    Store for up to 6 months in the fridge. Shrubs tend to separate, so shake well just before using.

    For the Grapes No Wrath:

    In a pitcher, combine 1½ cups green grapes, 1½ cups red grapes, sparkling grape juice, club soda and Lemon Lime Shrub.

    Fill glasses halfway with the remaining grapes, using a mix of green and red in each glass, and add the drink.

    Courtesy of Zero Proof Drinks and More: 100 Recipes for Mocktails and Low-Alcohol Cocktails by Maureen Petrosky © 2021 www.robertrose.ca Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold.

