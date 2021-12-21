Chef notes

This cocktail is perfect for brunch with friends, yet elegant and flavorful enough to accompany a meal during dinner. It's classy-looking with a high alcohol content like a martini, but much easier to drink.

Technique tip: Make sure to thoroughly strain the mixture while pouring to remove grape pulp.

Swap option: Using red or purple grapes instead will add a sweeter flavor and change the color of the cocktail.

Special equipment: Muddler.