Grape Valley

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
2
Garvey Alexander
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
2
Ingredients

  • 8-10 white grapes, plus one on a skewer to garnish
  • 1 ounce elderflower liqueur
  • 4 ounces gin
  • 2 ounces white sweet vermouth
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • ice

    • Chef notes

    This cocktail is perfect for brunch with friends, yet elegant and flavorful enough to accompany a meal during dinner. It's classy-looking with a high alcohol content like a martini, but much easier to drink.

    Technique tip: Make sure to thoroughly strain the mixture while pouring to remove grape pulp.

    Swap option: Using red or purple grapes instead will add a sweeter flavor and change the color of the cocktail.

    Special equipment: Muddler.

    Preparation

    1.

    Muddle the grapes with elderflower liqueur in a cocktail shaker.

    2.

    Add gin, white vermouth, lime juice and ice to the cocktail shaker and shake vigorously.

    3.

    Strain mixture into martini glass. Garnish with grape on a skewer.

    Recipe Tags

    ChristmasEntertainingNew Year'sPartyDrinks

