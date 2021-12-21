PREP TIME
Ingredients
Chef notes
This cocktail is perfect for brunch with friends, yet elegant and flavorful enough to accompany a meal during dinner. It's classy-looking with a high alcohol content like a martini, but much easier to drink.
Technique tip: Make sure to thoroughly strain the mixture while pouring to remove grape pulp.
Swap option: Using red or purple grapes instead will add a sweeter flavor and change the color of the cocktail.
Special equipment: Muddler.
Preparation1.
Muddle the grapes with elderflower liqueur in a cocktail shaker.2.
Add gin, white vermouth, lime juice and ice to the cocktail shaker and shake vigorously.3.
Strain mixture into martini glass. Garnish with grape on a skewer.