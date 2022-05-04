I've always been an advocate for dessert at all times of the day because, well, why not? This vanilla-based cake is packed with Greek yogurt to create a moist texture, granola to add texture, and a hint of cinnamon for warm flavor. The cake is most delicious enjoyed warm out of the oven, topped with your favorite fruits and additional yogurt and granola to create a balanced, light cake perfect for breakfast or dessert.

Preparation

1.

Arrange the oven rack to the middle, then preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a standard cake pan with non-stick spray or butter and set aside.

2.

In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or a large bowl and rubber spatula, cream butter and sugar until smooth. Stir in vanilla, eggs and Greek yogurt and mix until thoroughly combined and smooth.

3.

Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and crushed granola in a separate large bowl. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet batter until just combined.

4.

Remove the cake batter from the mixer bowl and place it into the greased cake pan. Place the cake into the oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick can be inserted in the middle and comes out clean.

5.

Once removed from the oven, transfer to a wire rack and let cool for 10 minutes. Run a flat-edged spatula or butter knife around the edge of the pan and turn the cake onto the rack to cool slightly before slicing.

6.

Slice the cake into 8 even slices and serve with honey, Greek yogurt, fruit and more granola, if desired.