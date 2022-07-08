Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon ground turmeric powder
- 1 (16-ounce) container ricotta cheese (preferably whole milk)
- 4 ounces Bulgarian feta cheese in brine, removed from brine and patted dry
- 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons honey, plus more for drizzling
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes, finely diced
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- flaky salt, for garnish (optional)
- grilled bread, for serving
Chef notes
When I first interviewed to cook at Lilia, Missy Robbins' highly acclaimed restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, her sheep's milk agnolotti with saffron, sun-dried tomatoes and honey was the dish that solidified my desire to work there. The recipe combines so many diverse flavors that excites the taste buds with every bite. This dip is inspired by Missy's agnolotti dish. I use turmeric instead of saffron to make the recipe more accessible but still provide that stunning golden color. If you can't make it to Lilia, this is a great way to experience its award-winning flavors at home!
Technique tip: In order to experience the full flavors of spices, it is important to heat them to release their natural oils.
Swap option: Chopped dates can be used as an alternative to sun-dried tomatoes. 2-3 saffron threads can be used instead of turmeric.
Preparation1.
In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine olive oil and turmeric and cook, stirring occasionally, until the oil starts to simmer, about 2 to 3 minutes. Set aside to cool.2.
In a food processor or blender, combine ricotta, feta cheese and honey. Pulse until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a serving bowl.3.
Add sun-dried tomatoes and fresh thyme leaves to the turmeric oil and toss to combine. Spoon over the ricotta mixture. Drizzle with honey and top with flaky sea salt. Serve with grilled bread and enjoy!