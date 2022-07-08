Chef notes

When I first interviewed to cook at Lilia, Missy Robbins' highly acclaimed restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, her sheep's milk agnolotti with saffron, sun-dried tomatoes and honey was the dish that solidified my desire to work there. The recipe combines so many diverse flavors that excites the taste buds with every bite. This dip is inspired by Missy's agnolotti dish. I use turmeric instead of saffron to make the recipe more accessible but still provide that stunning golden color. If you can't make it to Lilia, this is a great way to experience its award-winning flavors at home!

Technique tip: In order to experience the full flavors of spices, it is important to heat them to release their natural oils.

Swap option: Chopped dates can be used as an alternative to sun-dried tomatoes. 2-3 saffron threads can be used instead of turmeric.