This is a take on a drink I came up with at my restaurant, the Lambs Club, with bourbon honey and lemon juice. Here, I use spiritless whiskey, honey simple syrup, lemon juice and egg white. It tastes almost like a whiskey sour.

Preparation

In a cocktail shaker, dry shake ice and egg white for a few seconds. Add in all other ingredients.

Shake vigorously then pour over ice into highball glasses. Garnish with a lemon peel.