Swap option: If you can't find goat meat, go for some mutton or beef brisket.

The inspiration for this recipe came from Josie, the Law School Secretary while I was at the University of Greenwich studying my LLB. Josie shared with me the secret of her Italian family's slow-cooked steak ragu with mashed broccoli and garlic, and I've never cooked ragu with ground meat since! The addition of guinea peppers and prekese to the stew gives it a certain lift and depth of Ghanaian flavor. This is a low and slow cook, but it's worth the wait.

Preparation

For the goat ragu:

1.

Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based saucepan over a medium-low heat, add the onions and gently sauté for 6-7 minutes, until soft and translucent.

2.

Stir in the garlic, bay leaves, rosemary, prekese, pepper flakes, nutmeg, oregano or mixed herbs and sugar, and sauté for a further 3 minutes.

3.

Increase the heat to medium-high, add the goat and leave to brown for a few minutes, then season with the sea salt and pepper.

4.

Pour in the red wine and stir to deglaze the pan, scraping up all the residue from the base, then add the tomato purée, tomatoes and guinea peppers and top up with the beef stock. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 2 hours.

5.

About 20 minutes before the end of the cooking time, stir in the grated carrots and check the seasoning, adding extra sea salt and black pepper if required.

For the mashed broccoli:

Bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli to the saucepan and cook for 4-5 minutes, until fork-tender. Drain and mash loosely with a fork together with the spices, butter and garlic.

To serve:

Remove and discard the guinea peppers and prekese pieces from the ragu before transferring it to a large sharing bowl for people to help themselves. Garnish with the basil and serve with some warmed sliced baguette and the mashed broccoli.