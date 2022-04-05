Swap option: You can also use cremini mushrooms in the place of black trumpet, just make sure you brown them well.

Technique tips: Use a dinner fork to shape the gnocchi, instead of a gnocchi board — that's how I used to do it with my nonna. In order to avoid making gummy gnocchi, use older potatoes, as they have less moisture content, so even after the roast, you can add less flour. Poke holes before roasting to allow for even more moisture to escape Finally, peel potatoes while still warm and rice them right away.

This recipe reminds me of the mushroom and gnocchi dish we used to make while I was cooking in Piemonte during the spring.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2.

Poke holes in the potatoes with a fork and place them on a half sheet pan with rack. Roast the potatoes for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until fork-tender. Remove from the oven, let rest for 15 minutes until you can handle, peel immediately and send through a ricer.

3.

Let the potatoes cool, then, on a wooden cutting board, lay out the potatoes and start incorporating the flour, porcini powder and eggs into the potatoes with a bench scraper. When all is incorporated, start kneading lightly until the dough is held together and not too wet.

4.

Cut the dough into 6 pieces and start rolling into a long cigar shape (cover the other pieces with plastic wrap). Cut the gnocchi one by one into 1/2- by 1/2-inch pieces and roll on the tines of a fork, cut side, until the ridges form. Repeat and transfer all gnocchi to a sheet pan and freeze (or prep to cook).

5.

Have a pot of boiling, sea-salted water ready. Drop the gnocchi (3 minutes for room temp, 4 minutes for frozen) into the boiling water

6.

Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan, over medium heat, add the butter. Then add the black trumpet mushrooms, season with salt and cook with the butter until the mushrooms are lightly caramelized and crispy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Then add the sage leaves and immediately add a 2 ounce ladle of pasta water (tilt the pan away from you).

7.

Drain the gnocchi and add directly to the sauce and cook on medium heat for an additional 30 seconds, until emulsified and creamy.

8.

Plate and serve with a healthy dusting of Parmigiano-Reggiano.