I love making meals that work for people following different dietary restrictions. This recipe uses gluten-free noodles and it packs in a lot of protein, but it's still vegetarian. The rice noodles make the perfect base for this saucy, sweet, nutty and spicy stir fry. Firm tofu adds some healthy, plant-based meatiness and the fresh veggies bring in some serious crunch.

Preparation

For the spicy peanut sauce:

In a small bowl, add all the ingredients for the sauce and whisk well. Add more water if needed to thin out the sauce. Set aside.

For the noodles:

1.

Soak the rice noodles in hot water according to the package instructions. This may take anywhere from 8 to 20 minutes.

2.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and spray with avocado oil cooking spray.

3.

In a small bowl, whisk the eggs together. Add them to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, to a medium scramble. Remove the eggs and set aside.

4.

In the same skillet, over medium heat, add more cooking spray. Add the tofu and cook until it has browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove tofu from the pan and set aside.

5.

In the same skillet, add the cabbage, green onions, carrots and salt. Sauté the veggies for about 5 minutes until cooked. Add the garlic and continue to cook while stirring for 1 minute.

6.

Add drained rice noodles, cilantro, bean sprouts, eggs, tofu and sauce to the skillet. Continue to cook while mixing everything together well for about 2-3 minutes.

7.

Portion noodles into serving dishes. Garnish with peanuts, cilantro and a lime wedge.