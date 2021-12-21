Chocolate and coconut are a match made in heaven. I love this brownie recipe because it's unbelievably easy but still totally decadent. Who wants to spend all day in the kitchen when you can be enjoying the holiday festivities anyway? This dessert is so rich but it just happens to be free of gluten, so you'll have a dessert that even more people can enjoy. If that doesn't bring a little extra holiday cheer, I don't know what will!

Preparation

For the brownie layer:

1.

Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving overhang on all sides. This will make it easier to remove the baked brownies from the pan.

2.

Set a medium metal or heatproof glass bowl over a small pot of simmering water to make a double broiler. Put the dark chocolate and butter in the bowl and heat gently, stirring occasionally, until completely melted and combined. Remove bowl from the heat.

3.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, granulated sugar, brown sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla, salt and espresso powder until smooth. Whisk in the melted chocolate mixture until smooth. Fold in the coconut flour until just incorporated, followed by the milk chocolate chips.

4.

Scrape the chocolate batter into the prepared pan and spread it into an even layer. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

For the macaroon layer:

5.

While the brownie layer chills, preheat the oven to 375 F.

6.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whisk the egg whites on medium speed until frothy then, with the mixer still running, slowly add the granulated sugar, vanilla and salt. Whisk, gradually, increasing the speed to high, until the egg whites hold stiff peaks. Add the coconut and mix on low speed until just incorporated.

7.

Remove chilled brownie layer from the fridge and spread the coconut mixture into an even layer atop the chocolate base.

8.

Bake for about 30 minutes, until just set and the top of the coconut looks golden. Let cool completely.

9.

Remove cooled brownies from the pan, slice into even squares. Serve and enjoy!