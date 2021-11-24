This is not your typical Thanksgiving turkey entrée. It is something so different, unexpected and exciting, your holiday guests will be talking about it for years to come. The traditional turkey is still there, but it comes in the form of a meatloaf, seasoned with classic barbecue flavors and filled with a surprise center of cornbread stuffing. To keep it classic, the glaze features fresh cranberries and helps tie all the tastes of the holiday together into one terrific dish.

Preparation

For the barbecue-cranberry glaze:

Heat the oil and butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until the onion is very soft and translucent, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and paprika and cook, stirring frequently, 2 minutes. Stir in the cranberries, apple juice, apple jelly, ketchup, light brown sugar, molasses, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, chipotle pepper, salt and pepper. Simmer until the cranberries start to burst, about 12 minutes.

Transfer to a food processor and blend until very smooth. Reserve half for serving with the meatloaf.

For the stuffing:

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, brown the sausage until cooked through and drain. In the same skillet, add the oil, celery, jalapeño and garlic, and cook until soft.

3.

In a bowl, combine the cornbread crumbs and the sausage and vegetable mixture. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Add the egg and mix thoroughly.

For the meatloaf:

1.

In medium skillet over medium heat, add oil, sweet onions, jalapeño and garlic. Cook until caramelized, remove from heat and let cool.

2.

In a bowl, combine the meat, salt, pepper, sage, mustard, barbecue sauce, Worcestershire, cheddar and eggs, and thoroughly mix.

3.

Divide the meat mixture in half. In a nonstick loaf pan, shape 1 half into a rectangle, creating a canoe, then loosely fill with stuffing. Do not pack it in. Use the other half of the meat to fully enclose the stuffing.

4.

Transfer to the oven and bake for 1½ hours or until internal temperature reaches 145 F.

5.

Pour 1/2 sauce on top and bake for another 5 minutes to sauce set as a glaze. Remove from oven and let rest for about 10 minutes. Cut into thick slices and serve with remaining sauce.