Swap option: This salad is delicious with chicken, shrimp or frozen wontons in place of steak.

One of our favorite restaurants makes a beef and noodle dish, and I had to make it my own. I created this salad using some of my favorite ingredients. I love what the heat of the Fresno adds to the sweetness of the mango. I even got my kale in there, too!

Preparation

For the steak:

In a wide shallow container with a lid, add the avocado or vegetable oil, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, ginger and garlic. Whisk to combine. Add the steak and coat in the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours. Remove the steak from the refrigerator to come to room temperature before cooking, about 1 hour.

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Remove the steak from the marinade, pat dry and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes per side for medium rare, with an internal temperature of 125 F. Remove from the heat and set aside to rest, about 10 minutes. Squeeze the juice of 1 lime on the rested steak and slice against the grain.

For the salad:

In a small bowl, combine the lime juice, avocado or vegetable oil, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger, mustard, honey, sesame oil and salt. Whisk thoroughly to combine and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage and kale. Add the scallions, chile, mint, cilantro, carrots and noodles, and toss to combine. Add the dressing and toss to coat. Add the mango and gently toss. Sprinkle the salad with the peanuts. Arrange the steak over the salad.

To serve:

Divide the salad and steak between plates. Serve with lime wedges.