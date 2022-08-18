Ingredients
- 1/4 cup avocado or vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
- 2 tablespoon freshly minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon freshly minced garlic
- 1 pound skirt steak
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1½ limes, juiced
- 1/2 cup avocado oil or vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated garlic
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 cups finely shredded napa cabbage
- 1 bunch Tuscan kale, stemmed and finely shredded
- 4 scallions, white and light green parts, thinly sliced
- 1 Fresno or jalapeño chile, sliced into thin rings
- 1/2 cup whole mint leaves
- 1 cup whole cilantro leaves
- 1 cup carrot ribbons
- 4 ounces udon noodles, cooked
- 1 cup of thinly sliced mango
- 1/2 cup chopped roasted, salted peanuts
- lime wedges, for serving
Chef notes
One of our favorite restaurants makes a beef and noodle dish, and I had to make it my own. I created this salad using some of my favorite ingredients. I love what the heat of the Fresno adds to the sweetness of the mango. I even got my kale in there, too!
Technique tip: If you can't find udon, spaghetti is a great substitute.
Swap option: This salad is delicious with chicken, shrimp or frozen wontons in place of steak.
Preparation
For the steak:
In a wide shallow container with a lid, add the avocado or vegetable oil, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, ginger and garlic. Whisk to combine. Add the steak and coat in the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours. Remove the steak from the refrigerator to come to room temperature before cooking, about 1 hour.
Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Remove the steak from the marinade, pat dry and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes per side for medium rare, with an internal temperature of 125 F. Remove from the heat and set aside to rest, about 10 minutes. Squeeze the juice of 1 lime on the rested steak and slice against the grain.
For the salad:
In a small bowl, combine the lime juice, avocado or vegetable oil, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger, mustard, honey, sesame oil and salt. Whisk thoroughly to combine and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the cabbage and kale. Add the scallions, chile, mint, cilantro, carrots and noodles, and toss to combine. Add the dressing and toss to coat. Add the mango and gently toss. Sprinkle the salad with the peanuts. Arrange the steak over the salad.
To serve:
Divide the salad and steak between plates. Serve with lime wedges.