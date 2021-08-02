IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ginger Dressing

PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
3-4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(6)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Dawn Burrell
Ingredients

  • 1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 small shallot, peeled and sliced
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons turmeric powder or 1 (1-inch) piece fresh turmeric, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/3 cup cane vinegar
  • 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 cup grapeseed oil
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • salt, to taste

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is great because of its sheer versatility. I love to use it on chicken or fish and in warm grain or couscous salads as well. The sharp ginger and tart vinegar wake up the palate which makes any dish more exciting to eat.

    Technique tip: Use the freshest ginger possible.

    Swap option: If possible, substitute fresh turmeric for the ginger. It is actually better! It is not listed as the primary choice in the recipe because it's not that easy to get in all regions. Feel free to use the neutral oil of your choice but extra-virgin oil is not recommended.

    Preparation

    Add ginger, garlic, shallot, pepper, turmeric, honey, vinegar, pepper flakes and grapeseed oil to a blender. Blend until a smooth paste forms.

    With the blender running, emulsify with the olive oil by drizzling slowly into the blender. Once combined, season with salt to taste.

    Former long jumper Dawn Burrell shows how to eat like an Olympian

    Recipe Tags

    EasyHealthyNo-cookQuickDips and Spreads

