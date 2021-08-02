Chef notes

This recipe is great because of its sheer versatility. I love to use it on chicken or fish and in warm grain or couscous salads as well. The sharp ginger and tart vinegar wake up the palate which makes any dish more exciting to eat.

Technique tip: Use the freshest ginger possible.

Swap option: If possible, substitute fresh turmeric for the ginger. It is actually better! It is not listed as the primary choice in the recipe because it's not that easy to get in all regions. Feel free to use the neutral oil of your choice but extra-virgin oil is not recommended.