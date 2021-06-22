IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day

Giada's Simple Sorbetto

PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 1 10-ounce bag frozen mixed berries
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 tablespoon vodka (optional)

    • Chef notes

    Desserts don't get much simpler than this, and the flavor is as bright and vivid as the color. Adding a tablespoon of vodka to the berry mixture keeps the sorbetto from freezing completely, so it's still soft enough to scoop if you make it ahead of time.

    Technique tip: If storing this in your freezer, make sure to transfer it to an airtight container so it keeps.

    Swap option: You can swap your favorite frozen fruit in lieu of berries. Also, if serving this dish to kids, leave out the vodka.

    Preparation

    1.

    Combine the berries, maple syrup, salt and vodka, if using, in a blender.

    2.

    Pulse the mixture to create a coarse puree.

    3.

    Scrape down the sides of the blender with a rubber spatula.

    4.

    Continue to pulse, scraping down the sides as needed, until smooth and scoopable.

    5.

    Serve immediately or transfer to an airtight container and freeze for up to a week.

    Giada's Simple Sorbetto

    Giada De Laurentiis makes millet tabbouleh salad

    June 22, 202103:51

    Recipe Tags

    Dairy-freeLightNo-cookQuickVeganDesserts

    More DessertsSee All

    Homemade Biscoff Cookies (Speculaas)

    Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread

    Craig's Aunt Marg's Banana Pudding

    Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps

    Chocolate Pots de Crème

    Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

    Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies

    Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

    Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crunch Cups

    Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies