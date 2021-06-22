Chef notes

Desserts don't get much simpler than this, and the flavor is as bright and vivid as the color. Adding a tablespoon of vodka to the berry mixture keeps the sorbetto from freezing completely, so it's still soft enough to scoop if you make it ahead of time.

Technique tip: If storing this in your freezer, make sure to transfer it to an airtight container so it keeps.

Swap option: You can swap your favorite frozen fruit in lieu of berries. Also, if serving this dish to kids, leave out the vodka.