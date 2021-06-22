Ingredients
Chef notes
Desserts don't get much simpler than this, and the flavor is as bright and vivid as the color. Adding a tablespoon of vodka to the berry mixture keeps the sorbetto from freezing completely, so it's still soft enough to scoop if you make it ahead of time.
Technique tip: If storing this in your freezer, make sure to transfer it to an airtight container so it keeps.
Swap option: You can swap your favorite frozen fruit in lieu of berries. Also, if serving this dish to kids, leave out the vodka.
Preparation1.
Combine the berries, maple syrup, salt and vodka, if using, in a blender.2.
Pulse the mixture to create a coarse puree.3.
Scrape down the sides of the blender with a rubber spatula.4.
Continue to pulse, scraping down the sides as needed, until smooth and scoopable.5.
Serve immediately or transfer to an airtight container and freeze for up to a week.