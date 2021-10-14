These crostini are the perfect thing to whip up when guests stop by. The poached pears are especially comforting as the weather gets cooler. They're easy to make and always delight a crowd.

Preparation

For the crostini:

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Cut baguette into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Brush olive oil on both sides and place on a baking sheet.

3.

Season with salt and bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden-brown.

For the ricotta spread:

In a bowl, mix all ingredients together.

For the poached pears:

In a Dutch oven, bring all ingredients, except the pears, to a simmer over medium heat and simmer for 5 minutes.Gently place the pears in the poaching liquid and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Turn off heat and let pears cool down in the liquid.

To serve:

Spread ricotta spread onto the crostini. Place a few slices of the pear onto the cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and garnish with a slice of the prosciutto.