Giada's Grappa-Poached Pear Crostini

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)
Giadzy
Giada De Laurentiis
Ingredients

Crostini
  • 1 (24-inch) baguette
  • olive oil
  • salt
    • Ricotta Spread
  • 4 cups fresh ricotta
  • 1/4 cup agave syrup or honey
  • 2 lemons, zested
  • salt, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • Poached Pears
  • 2 cups grappa
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 8 whole cloves
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
  • 1 orange, zested
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 Bartlett pears, peeled, halved and cored
    • To Serve
  • olive oil
  • 24 thin slices prosciutto

    • Chef notes

    These crostini are the perfect thing to whip up when guests stop by. The poached pears are especially comforting as the weather gets cooler. They're easy to make and always delight a crowd.

    Preparation

    For the crostini:

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Cut baguette into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Brush olive oil on both sides and place on a baking sheet.

    3.

    Season with salt and bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden-brown.

    For the ricotta spread:

    In a bowl, mix all ingredients together.

    For the poached pears:

    In a Dutch oven, bring all ingredients, except the pears, to a simmer over medium heat and simmer for 5 minutes.Gently place the pears in the poaching liquid and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Turn off heat and let pears cool down in the liquid.

    To serve:

    Spread ricotta spread onto the crostini. Place a few slices of the pear onto the cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and garnish with a slice of the prosciutto.

    Recipe Tags

    ItalianTODAY with Hoda & JennaEasyEntertainingFallPartyThanksgivingAppetizersHors d'Oeuvres

