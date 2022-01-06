Chef notes

Sure, this recipe is a bit of a treat, but rice flour and gluten-free panko make it a little lighter and easier on the stomach. I serve it the way they do in Italy, topped with an arugula salad dressed with lemon and salt, or without the salad and just a squeeze of lemon juice.

Technique tip: Make sure the skillet is hot and the cutlets are evenly covered in breadcrumbs for an overall even crispiness. Also make sure to pound each cutlet to an even thinness.

Swap option: You could swap veal or white fish for the chicken.