Ingredients
Chef notes
Sure, this recipe is a bit of a treat, but rice flour and gluten-free panko make it a little lighter and easier on the stomach. I serve it the way they do in Italy, topped with an arugula salad dressed with lemon and salt, or without the salad and just a squeeze of lemon juice.
Technique tip: Make sure the skillet is hot and the cutlets are evenly covered in breadcrumbs for an overall even crispiness. Also make sure to pound each cutlet to an even thinness.
Swap option: You could swap veal or white fish for the chicken.
Preparation1.
Preheat a large skillet over medium heat.2.
Season the pounded cutlets evenly on all sides with 1/2 teaspoon of salt.3.
Place the flour, eggs and breadcrumbs in 3 separate, shallow bowls.4.
Season the flour with 1/4 teaspoons salt, the eggs with 1/4 teaspoons salt and the breadcrumbs with 1/2 teaspoon salt.5.
One at a time, dredge the seasoned chicken cutlets in the flour, then the egg mixture, then the breadcrumbs, pressing gently to make sure the breadcrumbs are evenly coating the chicken.6.
Add the oil to the hot pan and heat another 10 seconds.7.
Add the breaded chicken to the pan and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until the first side is a deep golden-brown and the chicken is beginning to look cooked around the edges.8.
Work in batches if needed. Flip the cutlets and continue to cook on the second side until golden-brown and crispy, about 3 minutes longer.9.
Remove the chicken to a wire rack and season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper if desired.10.
Serve hot with 1 or 2 lemon wedges.