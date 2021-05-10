IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread

Waitrose
Zoe Adjonyoh
Ingredients

Ghanaian Five-Spice Mix (makes 5 tablespoons)
  • 3 tablespoons ground cubeb pepper
  • 1 teaspoon ground or freshly grated calabash nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons ground cloves
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
    • Shortbread
  • 4 ounces butter, at room temperature, plus extra for greasing
  • 2 ounces caster sugar
  • 6 ounces all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting
  • 1 tablespoon Ghanaian Five-Spice Mix (recipe above)
  • powdered sugar, for sprinkling (optional)

    • Chef notes

    This is a super-simple, earthy tasting shortbread recipe that combines sweet and savory notes and smells unfathomably like Christmas!

    Swap option: If you can't find cubeb pepper, replace with 2:1 ratio ground allspice and course ground black peppercorns.

    Preparation

    For the Ghanaian Five-Spice Mix:

    Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container. Will keep for a few months.

    For the shortbread:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 375 F.

    2.

    Beat the butter and sugar together in a bowl until pale and fluffy.

    3.

    Mix in the flour and spice mix until you have a smooth dough.

    4.

    Turn out on to a lightly floured work surface and gently roll out until the dough is 1/2-inch thick.

    5.

    Cut into bars with a knife, or into your desired shapes using cutters, and place on a greased baking tray.

    6.

    Sprinkle with icing sugar, if you like, and chill in the fridge for 20 minutes.

    7.

    Bake for 15-20 minutes or until pale golden brown. Leave to cool on a wire rack and and sprinkle with powdered sugar once cooled, if desired.

    Reprinted from Zoe's Ghana Kitchen by Zoe Adjonyoh, published by Mitchell Beazley. Copyright © 2017.

    Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread

