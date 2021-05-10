Swap option: If you can't find cubeb pepper, replace with 2:1 ratio ground allspice and course ground black peppercorns.

This is a super-simple, earthy tasting shortbread recipe that combines sweet and savory notes and smells unfathomably like Christmas!

Preparation

For the Ghanaian Five-Spice Mix:

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container. Will keep for a few months.

For the shortbread:

1.

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

2.

Beat the butter and sugar together in a bowl until pale and fluffy.

3.

Mix in the flour and spice mix until you have a smooth dough.

4.

Turn out on to a lightly floured work surface and gently roll out until the dough is 1/2-inch thick.

5.

Cut into bars with a knife, or into your desired shapes using cutters, and place on a greased baking tray.

6.

Sprinkle with icing sugar, if you like, and chill in the fridge for 20 minutes.

7.

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until pale golden brown. Leave to cool on a wire rack and and sprinkle with powdered sugar once cooled, if desired.

Reprinted from Zoe's Ghana Kitchen by Zoe Adjonyoh, published by Mitchell Beazley. Copyright © 2017.