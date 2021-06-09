IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Manhattan Corn Chowder

COOK TIME
50 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Geoffrey Zakarian
Geoffrey Zakarian
Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons (2 ounces) unsalted butter
  • 1 cup thinly sliced leeks, washed
  • 1 small Spanish onion, diced (about 1 cup)
  • 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 6 stalks celery, sliced (about 1½ cups), plus 1/2 cup celery leaves, for serving
  • 1-2 carrots, medium dice (about 1½ cups)
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, stripped off the stem
  • 6 ears yellow sweet corn, shucked and kernels removed (about 4 cups)
  • 3 cups baby potatoes, quartered
  • 1 (28-ounce) can whole San Marzano tomatoes, crushed into small pieces by hand
  • 5 cups vegetable stock
  • 1 cup fresh parsley leaves, for serving

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it's a spin on the classic tomato-based chowder. This vegetarian version includes fresh sweet corn, baby potatoes and herbs. It's the perfect soup for summer.

    Preparation

    1.

    Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the leeks, onions, garlic, celery and carrots. Add the red pepper flakes and season with salt. Cook the vegetables, stirring occasionally, until they are beginning to soften and release their flavors, 6-8 minutes.

    2.

    Stir in the tomato paste and thyme leaves and cook for 2 more minutes.

    3.

    Add the corn, potatoes, tomatoes and vegetable stock. Season as needed with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender, about 40 minutes.

    4.

    Divide the soup among bowls and garnish with the fresh parsley leaves, the reserved celery leaves and few cracks of black pepper.

