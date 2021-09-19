IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Italian-Style Shakshuka

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(5)
Courtesy Geoffrey Zakarian
Geoffrey Zakarian
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for finishing
  • 2 hot Italian sausage links, casing removed and meat crumbled
  • 1 fennel bulb, outer layer removed, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 Spanish onion, sliced
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon anchovy paste
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 2 pinches crushed red pepper flakes, divided
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 (28-ounce) can whole San Marzano tomatoes, hand-crushed
  • 1 tablespoon capers, drained and rinsed
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley, divided
  • 4 large eggs, cracked into small individual bowls
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup grated Pecorino Romano
  • baguette, toasted and rubbed with garlic for serving (optional)

    • Chef notes

    I love this dish because it's such a showstopper when you bring it to the table. It’s so colorful and the fennel, sausage and capers add a nice twist to the more traditional shakshuka. Serve with some gorgeous crusty bread and you’ve got a real crowd-pleaser. 

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 300 F.

    2.

    In a 10- or 12-inch cast-iron skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the sausage and begin to brown, stirring to break into small pieces, about 4 minutes. Add the fennel, onion and red bell pepper and raise the heat to high; continue to cook until the vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the anchovy, paprika, garlic and 1 pinch of pepper flakes and cook for 1 more minute. Add the wine and deglaze. Add the tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Allow to simmer and reduce, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in the capers and half the parsley. Lower the heat.

    3.

    Make 4 wells in the mixture, then place an egg into each. Sprinkle the whole dish with salt and pepper. Bake 8 to 12 minutes, depending on how you prefer your eggs. Garnish with the remaining pinch pepperoncini, the remaining parsley and Pecorino. Serve warm with the garlic-rubbed baguette, if using.

    Italian-Style Shakshuka

    Recipe Tags

    Middle EasternBreakfastBrunchEasyEntertainingEntrées

