Swap option: Substituting water for the oil for a lighter dish works great.

Technique tip: Cook bok choy until it turns bright green. Once it turns a dull green color, it's overcooking.

On Lunar New Year, leafy greens like bok choy, served whole, symbolizes wishing our parents long lives.

Preparation

1.

Heat the cooking oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.

2.

Add ginger and garlic to the pan; cook for 1 minute to release the aromatics.

3.

Add the bok choy; sauté together for 3 to 4 minutes.

4.

Sprinkle with salt, to taste.