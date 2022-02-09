IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Garlic Sautéed Bok Choy

COOK TIME
7 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)

Women behind Heart of Dinner share menu of traditional Chinese recipes

Feb. 9, 202204:39
Moonlynn Tsai
Yin Chang
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon cooking oil
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, cut into matchsticks
  • 4 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • pounds baby bok choy
  • salt, to taste

Chef notes

On Lunar New Year, leafy greens like bok choy, served whole, symbolizes wishing our parents long lives.

Technique tip: Cook bok choy until it turns bright green. Once it turns a dull green color, it's overcooking.

Swap option: Substituting water for the oil for a lighter dish works great.

Preparation

1.

Heat the cooking oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.

2.

Add ginger and garlic to the pan; cook for 1 minute to release the aromatics.

3.

Add the bok choy; sauté together for 3 to 4 minutes.

4.

Sprinkle with salt, to taste.

Garlic Sautéed Bok Choy

Recipe Tags

ChineseEasyHealthyQuickVeganVegetarianSide dishes

