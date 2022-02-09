COOK TIME
7 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 1 tablespoon ginger, cut into matchsticks
- 4 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1½ pounds baby bok choy
- salt, to taste
Chef notes
On Lunar New Year, leafy greens like bok choy, served whole, symbolizes wishing our parents long lives.
Technique tip: Cook bok choy until it turns bright green. Once it turns a dull green color, it's overcooking.
Swap option: Substituting water for the oil for a lighter dish works great.
Preparation1.
Heat the cooking oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.2.
Add ginger and garlic to the pan; cook for 1 minute to release the aromatics.3.
Add the bok choy; sauté together for 3 to 4 minutes.4.
Sprinkle with salt, to taste.