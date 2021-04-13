Chef notes

Chewy and olive oil-enriched focaccia bread is the perfect edible art canvas for a colorful design of your own making. Garden Focaccia (also known as "focaccia gardens," "art focaccia" and "Van Gogh focaccia") are thought to have been popularized by Massachusetts home baker Terri Culletto, who first shared the colorful creations on her Instagram.

The trend is a hit with both new and expert bakers alike, due to both the ease of the recipe and room for creativity. To make your own edible work of art, use your favorite vegetables, fresh and dried fruits, herbs, seeds and spices, to create a blooming garden design or even try your hand at recreating a favorite painting (like the aforementioned Van Gogh!) or photograph (sunsets and landscapes lend themselves particularly well to this!).

Technique tip: Choose fruits and vegetables that aren't too high in water like mushrooms. Be careful not to cut things too thinly or they might burn. Dip herbs in water first to preserve them a little longer in the heat of the oven. You can use spices like paprika or turmeric to "paint" the dough.

Swap options: This can be made with fresh from-scratch dough or you can swap in store-bought pizza dough.