Swap option: We suggest White Hot hotdogs, but if none are available, regular hot dogs or hamburgers will be fine.

Technique tip: Make sure the macaroni is well rinsed to both cool down the pasta and prevent it from sticking together.

The Garbage Plate is mentioned in "The Place Beyond the Pines" and is hometown pride as I'm from Rochester, New York. What's crazy is that it has almost 10 million views on my YouTube channel !

Preparation

For the mysterious meat sauce:

1.

Sauté diced onions until soft. Set aside.

2.

Take ground beef and place it in a hot pan and distribute meat evenly. Let sit for 5 minutes or until all meat is nice and brown.

3.

Constantly stir to make sure the meat is fully cooked. Scrape the bottom to make sure none gets stuck. Continue to do this until you get crispy brown bits.

4.

Add your tomato paste and stir around to combine.

5.

Add your ground cloves, cinnamon, allspice, cayenne pepper, ground cumin, paprika and garlic powder, and stir over medium heat.

6.

Add sautéed onions back to pan.

7.

Deglaze with 1/2 to 1 cup of water. Scrape bottom after adding.

8.

Add pinches of salt and pepper to mix in then set aside.

For the home fries:

1.

First, dice 3 peeled potatoes. Set in pot and cover with cold water and add white vinegar and 3 pinches of salt.

2.

Bring potatoes to a boil and cook for 5 minutes.

3.

Spread on a paper towel-lined baking sheet to let cool.

4.

Place the butter and vegetable oil into a cast-iron skillet. Add potatoes and let sit for 4 minutes or until potatoes have a golden crust on one side. Repeat until potatoes are a golden crispy brown all over.

5.

While warm, season potatoes with 2 pinches of kosher salt, paprika (if desired) and 2 pinches of freshly ground pepper. Toss potatoes to evenly season throughout.

For the macaroni salad:

In a mixing bowl, add the pasta, carrots, celery, green onion, parsley, peppadew peppers, garlic powder, salt and ground pepper, and toss together. Add the mayonnaise, sour cream and Dijon mustard to pasta and stir to coat evenly.

To assemble:

1.

Fill half a plate with your home fries and the other half with your fresh pasta salad.

2.

Cut two hot dogs in half. Place them in a pan and place another pan on top. Cook thoroughly.

3.

Place hot dogs on top of the plate of home fries and macaroni salad.

4.

Cover everything in the meat sauce you set aside earlier. Slather with ketchup and yellow mustard.