The Garbage Plate

COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
1 hr
SERVINGS
2-4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(36)

YouTube star makes delicious ‘Garbage Plate’ of multiple comfort foods

Nov. 11, 202104:57
Andrew Rea
Ingredients

Mysterious Meat Sauce
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 4 ounces tomato paste
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 pinches salt
  • 2 pinches freshly ground black pepper
    • Diner-Style Home Fries
  • 3 potatoes, peeled
  • 3 tablespoons white vinegar
  • kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon paprika (optional)
  • freshly ground black pepper
    • Macaroni Salad
  • pasta, cooked and rinsed
  • 1 cup cut carrots
  • 1/2 cup cut celery
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onion
  • 1 cup parsley
  • 1/2 cup peppadew peppers
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 pinch kosher salt
  • 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 spoonfuls mayonnaise
  • 1 spoonful sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
    • Other Ingredients
  • hot dogs
  • ketchup
  • yellow mustard

    • Chef notes

    The Garbage Plate is mentioned in "The Place Beyond the Pines" and is hometown pride as I'm from Rochester, New York. What's crazy is that it has almost 10 million views on my YouTube channel!

    Technique tip: Make sure the macaroni is well rinsed to both cool down the pasta and prevent it from sticking together.

    Swap option: We suggest White Hot hotdogs, but if none are available, regular hot dogs or hamburgers will be fine.

    Preparation

    For the mysterious meat sauce:

    1.

    Sauté diced onions until soft. Set aside.

    2.

    Take ground beef and place it in a hot pan and distribute meat evenly. Let sit for 5 minutes or until all meat is nice and brown.

    3.

    Constantly stir to make sure the meat is fully cooked. Scrape the bottom to make sure none gets stuck. Continue to do this until you get crispy brown bits.

    4.

    Add your tomato paste and stir around to combine.

    5.

    Add your ground cloves, cinnamon, allspice, cayenne pepper, ground cumin, paprika and garlic powder, and stir over medium heat.

    6.

    Add sautéed onions back to pan.

    7.

    Deglaze with 1/2 to 1 cup of water. Scrape bottom after adding.

    8.

    Add pinches of salt and pepper to mix in then set aside.

    For the home fries:

    1.

    First, dice 3 peeled potatoes. Set in pot and cover with cold water and add white vinegar and 3 pinches of salt.

    2.

    Bring potatoes to a boil and cook for 5 minutes.

    3.

    Spread on a paper towel-lined baking sheet to let cool.

    4.

    Place the butter and vegetable oil into a cast-iron skillet. Add potatoes and let sit for 4 minutes or until potatoes have a golden crust on one side. Repeat until potatoes are a golden crispy brown all over.

    5.

    While warm, season potatoes with 2 pinches of kosher salt, paprika (if desired) and 2 pinches of freshly ground pepper. Toss potatoes to evenly season throughout.

    For the macaroni salad:

    In a mixing bowl, add the pasta, carrots, celery, green onion, parsley, peppadew peppers, garlic powder, salt and ground pepper, and toss together. Add the mayonnaise, sour cream and Dijon mustard to pasta and stir to coat evenly.

    To assemble:

    1.

    Fill half a plate with your home fries and the other half with your fresh pasta salad.

    2.

    Cut two hot dogs in half. Place them in a pan and place another pan on top. Cook thoroughly.

    3.

    Place hot dogs on top of the plate of home fries and macaroni salad.

    4.

    Cover everything in the meat sauce you set aside earlier. Slather with ketchup and yellow mustard.

    The Garbage Plate

