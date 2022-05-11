Swap option: You can use Greek yogurt or a dairy-free option like cashew yogurt. Add fresh or frozen fruit, honey or maple syrup to make sweeter.

This is such an easy, healthy and delicious snack to make for kids and adults alike. It's something you can keep in your freezer to have on hand whenever needed.

Preparation

1.

Line a 12 muffin pan with liners (use a silicone one for easy removal).

2.

Fill each cup about 1/2 way with yogurt.

3.

Place equal amounts of granola on top of yogurt (and fruit if using).

4.

Add more yogurt on top of granola then drizzle peanut butter across the yogurt cups.

5.

Freeze for at least 2 hours or until yogurt is frozen.

6.

Store in the freezer. Thaw it out for a few minutes before eating!