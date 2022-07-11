Chef notes

This is the classier version of the classic Shirley Temple. Instead of serving over ice, I’ve turned the drink into its own ice cube! Allowing the grenadine pop to melt into the ginger ale creates the perfect summer cocktail.

Technique tip: Add halved maraschino cherries to pops for a fun garnish. Swap Option: Use Sprite instead of ginger ale.

