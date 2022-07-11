Ingredients
- 3 cups water
- 7 ounces grenadine
- 2 ounces fresh squeezed lime juice
- 3/4 cup maraschino cherries, halved
- ginger ale, for serving
Chef notes
This is the classier version of the classic Shirley Temple. Instead of serving over ice, I’ve turned the drink into its own ice cube! Allowing the grenadine pop to melt into the ginger ale creates the perfect summer cocktail.
Technique tip: Add halved maraschino cherries to pops for a fun garnish. Swap Option: Use Sprite instead of ginger ale.
Preparation1.
Mix water, grenadine and lime juice.2.
Fill ice pop molds 3/4 full. Add 1-2 tablespoons maraschino cherries to each mold.3.
Place pops in the freezer and chill until fully solid, about 6 hours, but preferably overnight.4.
To serve: Add 1/4 cup ginger ale to a large wine glass. Place a grenadine pop in the glass. Allow to melt slightly for the full Shirley Temple effect.