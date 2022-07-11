IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Frozen Shirley

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
12
Katie Stilo
Ingredients

  • 3 cups water
  • 7 ounces grenadine
  • 2 ounces fresh squeezed lime juice
  • 3/4 cup maraschino cherries, halved
  • ginger ale, for serving

Chef notes

This is the classier version of the classic Shirley Temple. Instead of serving over ice, I’ve turned the drink into its own ice cube! Allowing the grenadine pop to melt into the ginger ale creates the perfect summer cocktail.

Technique tip: Add halved maraschino cherries to pops for a fun garnish. Swap Option: Use Sprite instead of ginger ale.

Swap option: Use sprite instead of ginger ale.

Preparation

1.

Mix water, grenadine and lime juice.

2.

Fill ice pop molds 3/4 full. Add 1-2 tablespoons maraschino cherries to each mold.

3.

Place pops in the freezer and chill until fully solid, about 6 hours, but preferably overnight.

4.

To serve: Add 1/4 cup ginger ale to a large wine glass. Place a grenadine pop in the glass. Allow to melt slightly for the full Shirley Temple effect.

Recipe Tags

EntertainingPartyDrinks

