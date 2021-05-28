Chef notes

Summer in Taiwan is only bearable with this: a caramelly, sweet, custardy, cold sweet potato. That's right: The sweet potatoes here are exactly as it sounds — baked then frozen. In Taiwan, these are so commonplace, you'll find them packaged in plastic bags at convenience stores. But oddly enough, they are some of the best sweet potatoes you've ever had.

Technique tips: Depending on the size of your oven, you can bake as many as 12 sweet potatoes at once. For small toaster ovens, I recommend 3 to 5 sweet potatoes at once. You want to have enough space between each sweet potato for hot air to circulate.

Different varieties of sweet potato contain different amounts of sugar content — choosing the correct one is key. For this recipe, I recommend using Taiwanese, Japanese or Korean sweet potatoes. I've tried many sweet potato varieties and found the best results with Japanese sweet potatoes (the reddish color skin, pale-yellow flesh variety also known as satsumaimo). Sugar content is pivotal so do not use starchy varieties like the Okinawan sweet potato (purple flesh). The ideal shape will be long, slender sweet potatoes that are not too round or too big. The ideal weight will be 10 to 14 ounces. They also should not be sprouting, as that process tends to reduce sugar content.