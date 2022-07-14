Chef notes

What's not to love about summer peaches, Aperol, tequila and creamy coconut milk blended together? Doesn't get much better!

Technique tip: When peaches are ripe, load up on them at your local farmers market, peel and place them in a zip-top bag, removing as much air as possible before sealing them and freezing them.

Swap option: Swap vodka for tequila.