PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8
Ingredients
- Tajin, for rimming the glasses
- 1½ cups silver tequila
- 1 cup Aperol
- 3/4 cup Cointreau
- 1 cup fresh lime juice
- 4 cups frozen peaches
- 1/4-1/2 cup honey
- 3-4 cups ice
- 3/4 cup coconut milk
Chef notes
What's not to love about summer peaches, Aperol, tequila and creamy coconut milk blended together? Doesn't get much better!
Technique tip: When peaches are ripe, load up on them at your local farmers market, peel and place them in a zip-top bag, removing as much air as possible before sealing them and freezing them.
Swap option: Swap vodka for tequila.
Preparation
Rim each glass with Tajin.
In a blender, combine the tequila, Aperol, Cointreau, lime juice, peaches and honey. Add the ice and blend until slushy. Add the coconut milk and pulse to swirl it though the drink. Pour into your prepared glasses.