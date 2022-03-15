Chef notes

The sloppy Joe sandwich and Frito chili pie are two icons of American comfort food. Combining them brings out the rich, saucy meatiness of the former and the crunchy, cheesy gooeyness of the latter. Add the creaminess of sliced fresh avocado and the sharp, tangy bite of pickled red onion and you've created the ultimate flavor bomb.

I first encountered the delicacy known as Frito chili pie while working with the Texas State Fair. It is essentially a much thicker sloppy Joe with Southwestern seasonings, a backbone of velvety cheese and a layer of everyone's favorite corn chip in a somewhat soggy, somewhat crunchy, entirely salty incarnation. To balance the richness of the Frito chili pie itself, as well as the butteriness of the avocado I love to add to any Southwestern dish I serve, I've thrown in a classic Mexican taqueria condiment: pickled red onions. I highly recommend making a large batch of these, because not only will they keep for several weeks, but they also make an unusually great additional to any meal.

Technique tip: Add onion and a pinch of salt before adding the meat. Add meat when onions begin to get translucent — and keep heat on medium to medium low. You can make the chili ahead of time and then assemble and bake the casserole right before serving.

Swap options: Ground turkey, ground chicken and even ground chorizo can substitute for beef in this dish.