Chef notes

This dish came about by accident really. In a panic to pull together an appetizer for the evening's dinner guests (arriving in a matter of hours!) this became the result of using what I had on hand in my walk-in. I'm weirdly most comfortable with a fryer ... must be from my diner days. Delicata squash rings, roasted then tempura and fried, then stuffed with a simple salad of raw pear, dried cherries, feta cheese and a few sprigs of arugula. The result is a sweet yet savory wonder, perfect for a starter or perhaps a decadent side dish on a holiday table.

Technique tip: Do not overcrowd your fryer. Overcrowding causes the heat of the oil to drop, which creates a steaming effect and produces a less crispy product.

Swap options: Feel free to substitute apples for the pear, golden raisins or dried cranberries for the dried cherries, grated parmesan or pecorino for the feta and/or walnuts for the hazelnuts.