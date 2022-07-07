Ingredients
- 2/3 cup rice flour
- 1-2 teaspoons Kashmiri chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup water
- 18 ounces lotus root, washed, peeled and cut into thin strips
- sunflower oil, for deep-frying
- any chutney or tomato ketchup, to serve
Chef notes
I fell in love with how lotus root is used in Kashmiri cooking and this preparation in particular stood out. It is a popular street food in the region and I love how satisfying the crispy texture is. Lotus root is used a lot in Kashmiri cuisine. I love these delicious delicacies, which are often served as street food. On a visit to the Hazratbal Shrine, I brought some of these back to the hotel I was staying in, to have with a cup of tea. Lotus root is readily available in Chinese and other Asian grocers. You can also find them ready sliced in the frozen section in the supermarket.
Swap option: Sweet potatoes can be used instead of lotus root.
Technique tip: You can also cook this in the air fryer but need to blanche the lotus root before adding the batter. The sweet potatoes are fine without. These are also gluten-free because they are made with rice flour.
Preparation1.
In a large bowl, mix together the flour, chilli powder, ground ginger and salt, then add the water and mix to a smooth, fine paste. Add the lotus root slices, turning to coat them in the paste.2.
Meanwhile, pour sunflower oil into a deep, heavy-based pan to a depth of 8 centimeters (3 inches). Place over medium heat and heat to 350 F on a digital thermometer. Alternatively, you can drop in a tiny piece of bread or batter: If it sizzles and browns in 15 seconds, the oil is hot enough.3.
Once the oil is hot, carefully lower the lotus root slices into the oil and deep-fry until brown and crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon to drain on a plate lined with paper towels. You may need to do these in batches of about 6 at a time so the oil temperature remains high enough.4.
Serve hot. I love to eat them with chutney or even tomato ketchup.