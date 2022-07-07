Chef notes

I fell in love with how lotus root is used in Kashmiri cooking and this preparation in particular stood out. It is a popular street food in the region and I love how satisfying the crispy texture is. Lotus root is used a lot in Kashmiri cuisine. I love these delicious delicacies, which are often served as street food. On a visit to the Hazratbal Shrine, I brought some of these back to the hotel I was staying in, to have with a cup of tea. Lotus root is readily available in Chinese and other Asian grocers. You can also find them ready sliced in the frozen section in the supermarket.

Swap option: Sweet potatoes can be used instead of lotus root.

Technique tip: You can also cook this in the air fryer but need to blanche the lotus root before adding the batter. The sweet potatoes are fine without. These are also gluten-free because they are made with rice flour.